Mary Gauthier

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release:  Alt-country singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier wrote her first song at 35, driven after a life of extremes—plenty of negatives and a few brilliant bright spots-- to dedicate herself full-time to songwriting and a career in music. She exploded onto the scene in 1999 following her self-released sophomore album Drag Queens in Limousines, which had critics comparing her self-described "country noir" to the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, John Prine, and, not surprisingly, Lucinda Williams. The success of Drag Queens led to main-stage shows at festivals around the country and multiple tours in Europe. Embraced by critics, folkies, and No Depression fans alike, Gauthier's warmly candid treatment of her fringe-dwelling, downtrodden subjects rings true, never sentimental. Her songs-- especially on 2014’s Trouble & Love-- are painfully personal, yet they somehow infiltrate the souls of her listeners, no matter how different the paths they’ve followed through their lives.

Info
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music
608-877-4400
