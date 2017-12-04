Mary Jane Allen Armstrong, Dagny Quisling Myrah

2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting Area Display Cases, December 4- January 3

“For many, many years I have been painting Wisconsin Landscapes. In preparation for this December exhibit I have painted a series of miniatures, "The Christmas Tree Farm" is a familiar Wisconsin tradition. 8"x8"on wood panel.” -Dagny Quisling Myrah

Dramatic lines and glistening dots are ready for dazzling this holiday season and throughout the year. Bracelets, barrettes, necklaces and earrings reflect the lights and colors around them. Light weight and comfortable to wear even in bold sizes. -Mary Jane Allen Armstrong