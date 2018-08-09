Mary Poppins Jr.

press release: Everyone’s favorite nanny, Mary Poppins, helps the Banks kids (and their parents!) learn the importance of family through fantastical music and adventures.

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!