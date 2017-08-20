Mary Stallings & Mike LeDonne

press release: One of the great voices in jazz history, vocalist Mary Stallings is returning to Madison to headline the Jazz Consortium’s annual “Jazz Junction” fundraiser in the intimate setting of Studio 1 at Full Compass on Sunday afternoon, August 20th. Called by the New York Times “perhaps the best jazz singer singing today,” Mary, was the first jazz artist ever to perform at Prague’s national theater, in a memorial concert for Czech Republic President Havel. In her first visit to Madison, Mary gave a stunning performance as the 2012 Isthmus Jazz Festival headliner. For her Jazz Junction performance, Mary will be accompanied by acclaimed New York-based pianist Mike LeDonne. Tickets are on sale at www.jazzinmadison.org , and only 250 tickets will be sold.

JAZZ JUNCTION RAFFLE ANNOUNCED. A great pair of Shure earphones from Full Compass ($549 value), $450 in cash, a 3-month membership to Pinnacle Fitness ($330 value), a Pedicure Party for 4 at ANIU Salon ($225 value), dinner and a 1-night stay at The Radisson Hotel ($150 value), and a $100 gift card from Willy Street Co-Op are just some of the prizes in this year’s Jazz Junction raffle that supports the Jazz Consortium’s performance and education programs. Other prizes include tickets to upcoming jazz concerts from the Overture Center and Wisconsin Union Theater, gift certificates to the Stoughton Opera House and to many fine local restaurants. Purchase your tickets ($10 each, or 3 for $25) at the Jazz Consortium table outside the Willy Street Co-Op (on Williamson Street) from Noon – 4:00 PM on Sunday, 7/16, or the following Saturday, 7/22, or contact Maggie Weiser at mweiser90@gmail.com to order yours. Tickets will also be on sale at Jazz Junction on 8/20, where the drawing will be held. (And you need not be present to win.)