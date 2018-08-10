The Mascot Theory (album release)

press release: 2016 and 2017 Madison Area Music Association Awards Artists of the Year The Mascot Theory have launched a Kickstarter campaign allowing fans to pre-order their new Dawn and What Comes After album and get their hands on other cool rewards like t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, custom The Mascot Theory blend coffee (with John Joseph Coffee Roasters) and a very limited 7” vinyl record. The campaign ends on July 3. The album will officially be released on August 10 with a release show held at Brink Lounge in Madison.

LINK TO KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN - http://bitly.com/tmt2018

The seemingly infinite winter chill of early 2018 provided the ideal catalyst to hunker down with a newborn set of lyrics and melodies and begin the process of creating what would become the foundation for Dawn and What Comes After, the fifth studio album from Madison, Wisconsin folk rock band The Mascot Theory. Paradyme Productions in Madison, WI was the de facto "cabin in the woods" as the studio of choice to grow and document these new seedling songs, and owner Jake Johnson became the trusted gardener/studio engineer. Long time The Mascot Theory members Erik Kjelland, Nick Fry, and Paul Metz were joined by decorated singer/songwriter Corey Mathew Hart (of Lost Lakes) to provide the electric guitar and harmonies for the album and future live shows.

With previous albums the band used their live shows to flesh out arrangements for most of their new songs prior to hitting the studio. Dawn and What Comes After represents a slight departure from this method, as the band entered the studio environment with bare song arrangements, allowing freedom to explore new paths and styles without preconceived live performance constraints. Alternate musicians and instrumentation were brought in to expand the sonic landscape of the tunes, including singer/songwriter Kari Arnett as a guest vocalist, Kenny Leiser (Wheelhouse) on fiddle, Brady Bachman on cello, Shawndell Marks (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets) on keys and organ, Sam Wilson (Sons of Bill) on pedal steel, Jeremy Henning (The Lower 5th) on trombone and horn arrangements, Al Falaschi (Phat Phunktion) on saxophone, and Jimmy Doherty (Phat Phunktion) on trumpet. Erik teamed up with long-time visual collaborator Vince Padilla to create the concept for the album cover.

Lyrically, Dawn and What Comes After paints a broad picture of longing for something just out of reach, both future aspirations yet to be achieved and past accomplishments that have gone unnoticed and under celebrated. There is a sense of moving on with a cautionary flare to proceed at a slightly slower pace, to remember the ups and downs of the past, and to cherish every ghost along the way that shaped the path of the road traveled.

REWARDS

Check out the plethora of cool rewards with this pre-order campaign! Including digital downloads, autographed CDs, t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, special TMT blend coffee from John Joseph Coffee, limited-run 7" vinyl record featuring a two versions of a new song called "The Monster" (original album track plus a bonus remix featuring hip hop artist Rob Dz), custom songwriting, and even house concerts!

The Mascot Theory is extremely proud of this new batch of songs, and we are so excited for y'all to hear them. The band greatly appreciates all of your past, present, and future support!

Erik, Nick, Paul and Corey of The Mascot Theory