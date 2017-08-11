press release: We’ve just added a special Friday night show on August 11th featuring Mason Jennings. We’re thrilled to host the Minnesota native for this special session that will help us all make it through the dog days of summer. And here’s a tip: if you’re reading this on Thursday morning, don’t wait until Thursday evening to order your tickets. This one will go fast.

Now here are the details:

Tickets go on sale today, Thursday, June 15 at 12 noon CDT, $25 each.

And again, the show date is Friday, August 11. Doors open at 6:00pm, show at 7.

As usual, Enos Farms will be on hand with some of their delicious food selections.