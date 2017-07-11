Mass Imprisonment in America

Talk on U.S. World War II internment camps by Sam Mihara (a prisoner at Heart Mountain), 2 pm, 7/11, Fountain of Life Covenant Church; 6 pm, 7/11, First Unitarian Society.

press release: Sam Mihara is a former prisoner of a U.S. Japanese Internment Camp at Heart Mountain, Wyoming.

Sam's presentation will cover:

His own experiences at Heart Mountain,

Why only Japanese Americans were imprisoned,

Typical daily conditions in camps around the country,

The release from camp & conditions upon returning home

Today's prison camps for Central American refugees

Sam Mihara is a second-generation Japanese American (Nisei) born and raised in San Francisco. When World War II broke out, the United States government using armed military guards forced Sam, age 9, and his family to move to the Heart Mountain camp. It was one of 10 such camps in the country that together housed over 120,000 West Coast residents of Japanese ancestry, most of them U.S.-born American citizens. Sam and his family lived in one room, 20 by 20 feet square in a barrack for the war's duration.

After the war ended, the family returned home to San Francisco. Sam attended U.C. Berkeley undergraduate and UCLA graduate schools, where he earned engineering degrees. He became a rocket scientist and joined the Boeing Company where he became an executive on space programs. Following retirement, Sam changed careers and is now a national speaker on the topic of mass imprisonment in the U.S. - one of the few, if not the only, former prisoners who speaks nationally about his experience.

No Registration Required