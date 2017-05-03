Mass Incarceration & Sentencing Policy in Wisconsin

press release: EXPLAINING AND ADDRESSING OVER-IMPRISONMENT

with Panelists:

Michael O’Hear, Professor of Law at Marquette University Law School

Cecelia Klingele, Assistant Professor of Law at University of Wisconsin Law School

Talib Akbar, Vice-President of MOSES

Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Red Gym, 716 Langdon St. (on the UW-Madison Campus)

This event is sponsored by The Madison Institute and co-sponsored with Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Committee, League of Women Voters of Dane County, American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, MOSES, First Unitarian Society, and James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation (JJRUUC)