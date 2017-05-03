Mass Incarceration & Sentencing Policy in Wisconsin

UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin

 EXPLAINING AND ADDRESSING OVER-IMPRISONMENT     

with Panelists:

  • Michael O’Hear, Professor of Law at Marquette University Law School
  • Cecelia Klingele, Assistant Professor of Law at University of Wisconsin Law School
  • Talib Akbar, Vice-President of MOSES   

              Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Red Gym, 716 Langdon St. (on the UW-Madison Campus)           

This event is sponsored by The Madison Institute and co-sponsored with Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics CommitteeLeague of Women Voters of Dane CountyAmerican Civil Liberties Union of WisconsinMOSESFirst Unitarian Society, and James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation (JJRUUC)

UW Red Gym 716 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

