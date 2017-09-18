RSVP for Master Composter Training

press release: Dane County UW-Extension and the City of Madison are pleased to offer the Master Composter Program. The Instructor Workshop will take place on Monday September 25 and Monday, October 2, 2017 (6-9 p.m.) and will be held at the Dane County UW-Extension Office, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison. To become certified as a Master Composter you need to attend both dates.

The goal of the Master Composter (MC) program is to empower local composters to organize and teach home composting workshops and offer compost demonstrations in their communities. Home composting enables a resident to recycle leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and food waste into a valuable compost product that improves soil health when applied to gardens and lawns. Managing these materials in the backyard also reduces the cost for a community to collect and manage these materials.

To participate in the Master Composter program you pledge to:

Attend both evening workshops and

Help organize and co-teach a general public home compost educational event either on your own or with a fellow Master Composter in the next year or

Develop and conduct one public compost display or demonstration (at a fair, garden tour, Master Gardener meeting, etc.) in the next year.

Who should attend? Individuals who wish to learn how to home compost and assist others in doing so. (Need to attend both evening sessions.) And anyone interested in increasing your personal skills in composting. ( Attend only the first session on September 25th).

What will you learn? How to compost ● bin designs ● compost troubleshooting skills ● vermicomposting ● various compost methods and uses ● educational outreach skills and tools

Cost: Master Composter Certification: $35 per person. This includes 6 hours of in-class training, resource materials and refreshments. Or $25 if just want the September 25 Compost Education Training. Financial assistance available upon request; please contact Mindy Habecker at 608-224-3718 or Habecker@countyofdane.com

Registration: Registration deadline is September 18, 2017. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ master-composter-training- 2017-registration-33999464313 or mail a check made payable to “Dane County Treasurer” and mail to: Master Composter, Dane County UWEX, 5201 Fen Oak Drive Rm 138, Madison WI 53718. Please include your home address, phone number and email with payment. Registrations completed online or postmarked after September 18th will need to add a $5 late fee. After you register for the course you will receive the Master Composter Home Study Course to review prior to attending the September 25th workshop.

Brought to you by: Dane County UW-Extension and the City of Madison, Public Works and Streets Division.

For More Information: See the Dane County UW-Extension website or contact Mindy Habecker at 608-224-3718 or Habecker@countyofdane.com