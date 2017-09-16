Mastering the art of Freelance Writing

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 3 Weeks: Saturdays, September 16-30, 10am-12pm

Join BRAVA’s own Rachel Werner for a 3-week workshop which will show you how to craft and market yourself as a freelance writer—online and/or in print—by maximizing your strengths, identifying short- & long-term goals; and using your existing network to get started. The cost is $75 for non-members and only $65 for members. It’s likely to fill quickly so register early to reserve your spot.

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

