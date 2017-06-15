press release: Meet author Matt Geiger at the Verona Public Library on Thursday June 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. Geiger will discuss his book, The Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves and Other Stories, a collection of stories about childhood, the study of philosophy and theology, and becoming a parent. The stories, many of which first appeared in newspapers in the author’s “Geiger Counter” column, are written with humor and insight. The Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves and Other Stories has been named a 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist.

Born in Maine, Geiger studied philosophy and religion in college, and has written for newspapers and magazines in Florida, Wisconsin, and the United Kingdom. Geiger currently resides in Wisconsin. His book will be available for sale and signing.