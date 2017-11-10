Matt Goldman, Wendy Webb

press release:

Gone to Dust -- A rare murder in a tranquil suburban neighborhood in the dead of winter…the body and house littered with dirt from hundreds of emptied vacuum cleaner bags. A page-turning first murder mystery novel from former Minnesota resident and Emmy award-winning TV writer and producer, Matt Goldman.

End of Temperance Dare – Meet Eleanor Harper, who recently left her crime-writing job due to post traumatic stress disorder after too many years spent covering gruesome cases. When the director of an artist's retreat decides to retire, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Eleanor. But from the moment she arrives at Cliffside Manor she is plunged into the building's dark past, one that included the manor being used as a tuberculosis sanatorium, and decades of mysterious deaths.