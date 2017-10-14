Matt Jencik, Matchess, Auscultation

press release: Tone Madison presents:

Matt Jencik (Chicago): Member of projects including implodes and Circuit des Yeux, touring behind his solo debut album WEIRD TIMES, an excellent ambient collection released through Hands In The Dark Records.

Matchess (Chicago): The solo experimental project of Whitney Johnson, who uses viola and a variety of sound-manipulation techniques to create works of eerie richness.

Auscultation (MSN/Portland): Ever-evolving, otherworldly, live-PA explorations of house, techno, and ambient music.

$10/$7 for Tone Madison Patreon supporters (patreon.com/tonemsn) and Arts + Literature Laboratory members (http://artlitlab.org/ membership).

All ages