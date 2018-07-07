× Expand Matthew Haeffel

press release: Milwaukee native and Midwestern acoustic rocker Mathew Haeffel has been delighting audiences throughout the region for over a decade. Whether taking the stage solo or backed by some of Wisconsin's best musicians, his self-penned sound composed of thought-provoking lyrics combined with an upbeat rhythmic foundation, continues to appeal to a multitude of generations. Haeffel prides himself on not only meeting the eclectic needs of each venue that he performs in, but also continuing to bring fresh unique concepts to every audience.