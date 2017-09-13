Matthew Janzen
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Doug Moe interviews author and photographer Matthew Janzen and microbrewer Garth Beyer!
State of Craft Beer is a journey through Wisconsin that captures the people and places behind the state’s extensive craft beer industry. The photos and stories explore every aspect of the brewing process, documenting the fields and factories that supply breweries with everything from hops and barley to brewing equipment and tap handles.
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books