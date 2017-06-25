× Expand Maurice Brown

press release: “The Mood continues Maurice Brown’s reputation as a musician who expertly combines the seriousness of jazz music and the fundamental elements of joy.” - Offbeat Magazine

The trumpet: a famed instrument in the industry that is independently unique as it is clairvoyantly charming. Takes a certain kind person to exude the same personality that this piece of brass presents. Enter: Maurice “Mobetta” Brown.

A legend in contemporary jazz land: Brown has been on the scene for a number of years now - with an admirable callsheet of acts he’s worked with such as Wyclef Jean, Santana, John Legend, Santigold. His rise to recognition amongst music makers, listeners, and critics alike comes from mentorship by the iconic Wynton Marsalis. With such wisdom in the works, it was inevitable Brown would be able to compose a variety of creative endeavors for himself as well as others- notably the arrangement for the horns section of the Tedeschi Trucks Band for their Grammy award-winning album Revelator.

Now it’s time for Brown to bust out some of his own soul substance. The anticipation behind his 2017 album The Mood (Ropeadope) was astronomical amongst music enthusiasts alike. This jazz juggernaut, referred to as Mobetta, has been generous with his gift for years. The world is ready to see him release his original material, or should we call it “magic”.

A track from The Mood that is nothing short of special is the tune with Talib Kweli called “Stand Up”. As if the title didn’t give the listener an advance of what this track may contain: the lyrics compliment the composition of this piece to political uprising standards that Brown & Kweli aim to achieve. “Stand up for something for you’ll fall for anything” is a sentence of advice from Brown’s father that he wished to instill in this piece, seeking out Talib Kweli to transpose in layers of velvet-soft lyrics and diamond-sharp sounds. In the end, Mobetta just wants to make the world a “betta” place - by calling people to come together, take a stand for a better life and help one another in whatever way possible, big or small.

Even Mobetta’s trumpet is special. After flying to Switzerland to get his horn made by Inderbinen Horns (Roy Hargroove, Randy Breaker, and Russell Gunn are known fans), Thomas Inderbinen made it in 5 days. Inderbinen shut the whole factory down to get it done. It usually takes 1 year and a 1/2 to get one of his factory model horns off his website.