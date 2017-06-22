Maximize Your Home's Energy Efficiency
Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Jonathan Beers, residential services manager at Madison Gas and Electric Company, will discuss common mistakes that can increase your utility bill; smart thermostats and appliances, and real-time home electricity monitors; incentives available from Focus on Energy; and your questions about your home's energy use. All attendees will receive a free ENERGY-STAR qualified LED lightbulb.
Info
Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map