Maximize Your Home's Energy Efficiency

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Jonathan Beers, residential services manager at Madison Gas and Electric Company, will discuss common mistakes that can increase your utility bill; smart thermostats and appliances, and real-time home electricity monitors; incentives available from Focus on Energy; and your questions about your home's energy use. All attendees will receive a free ENERGY-STAR qualified LED lightbulb.

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

608-824-1780

