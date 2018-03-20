RSVP for Maximizing Fragrance in the Garden

press release: While we strive for visual beauty, we often neglect a concentrated focus on providing scent in the garden. Scent can add another wonderful dimension to your garden throughout the entire growing season! Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens, will help you discover a wide range of plants that can provide fragrance in your garden. He will also discuss the proper selection and placement of fragrant woody plants, perennials, and annuals.

Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 20

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-24