May Day Sing-Along

press release: Sun. April 30th 2:30 – 6:00 pm Wil-Mar Center (953 Jenifer St.) May Day Commemoration and Sing-A-Long! Come together for working class solidarity as we share some union classics, as well as some newer tunes from the front lines of today’s struggles. Song books will be provided. Musicians bring your instruments! Some light snacks will also be available, other dishes/drinks most welcome. Hosted by the Madison General Membership Branch (GMB) of the Industrail Workers of the World (IWW).