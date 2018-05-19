Ultrea, A Silent Truth, Breech, Casket Robbery, Birth of Tragedy, Desolate, So Called Saints, Of The Earth, 2nd and Archer, Ave Imperator, Daetura, Disappearance, Audiophilia, Of Brighter Skies, Sanctus
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: 301 Productionz and The Annex at The Red Zone Madison presents
May Mayhem!
Friday May 18 (doors 7 pm, show 8 pm) features
FREE (with presale Mayhem ticket purchase); $8 day of show/ages 18 and up. Doors 7pm/Show 8pm
Saturday, May 19 (doors 4 pm, show 4:30 pm) features: Ultrea, A Silent Truth, Breech, Casket Robbery, Birth of Tragedy, Desolate, So Called Saints, Of The Earth, 2nd and Archer, Ave Imperator, Daetura, Disappearance, Audiophilia, Of Brighter Skies, Sanctus
$20.
Sponsored by
Info
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music