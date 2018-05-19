Ultrea, A Silent Truth, Breech, Casket Robbery, Birth of Tragedy, Desolate, So Called Saints, Of The Earth, 2nd and Archer, Ave Imperator, Daetura, Disappearance, Audiophilia, Of Brighter Skies, Sanctus

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: 301 Productionz and The Annex at The Red Zone Madison presents

May Mayhem!

Friday May 18 (doors 7 pm, show 8 pm) features

Disgunt

The Levitated

Genotype

Reflection of Flesh

40ozfist

FREE (with presale Mayhem ticket purchase); $8 day of show/ages 18 and up. Doors 7pm/Show 8pm

Saturday, May 19 (doors 4 pm, show 4:30 pm) features: Ultrea, A Silent Truth, Breech, Casket Robbery, Birth of Tragedy, Desolate, So Called Saints, Of The Earth, 2nd and Archer, Ave Imperator, Daetura, Disappearance, Audiophilia, Of Brighter Skies, Sanctus

$20.

Sponsored by

Ultimate Arts Tattoo

Megatone Studios

Rökker Vodka

Maximum Ink music magazine

EXILE Custom Paint LLC

C4 Style Studio

Apex Audio Solutions

