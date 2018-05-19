press release: 301 Productionz and The Annex at The Red Zone Madison presents

May Mayhem!

Friday May 18 (doors 7 pm, show 8 pm) features

Disgunt

The Levitated

Genotype

Reflection of Flesh

40ozfist

FREE (with presale Mayhem ticket purchase); $8 day of show/ages 18 and up. Doors 7pm/Show 8pm

Saturday, May 19 (doors 4 pm, show 4:30 pm) features: Ultrea, A Silent Truth, Breech, Casket Robbery, Birth of Tragedy, Desolate, So Called Saints, Of The Earth, 2nd and Archer, Ave Imperator, Daetura, Disappearance, Audiophilia, Of Brighter Skies, Sanctus

$20.

Sponsored by

Ultimate Arts Tattoo

Megatone Studios

Rökker Vodka

Maximum Ink music magazine

EXILE Custom Paint LLC

C4 Style Studio

Apex Audio Solutions