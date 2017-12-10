Maynard's Holiday Bash

press release:

Maynard G. Mallard invites you to join him for the first ever Holiday Bash!

Sunday, December 10, 10:30 am until 1:30 PM, Great Dane Duck Blind Suites

FREE

The event will be highlighted by Santa Claus, who will be available for photos, free of charge! There will also be cookie decorating, coloring stations, and a candy cane hunt at 12:00 PM!

And have no fear, the Packers vs. Browns game will be shown on TVs and the big screen, so parents won't have to miss a minute of the action while the kids partake in Christmas activities! Food and beverage will also be available for purchase.

A special KIDS HOLIDAY GIFT PACK will be available for purchase during the event. The cost is $25 and includes the following:

- Maynard's Quack Pack T-Shirt

- Mallards Drawstring Backpack

- Mallards Fidget Spinner

- Five vouchers for ticket, hot dog, soda for 2018 season

(to be used by kids 14 and under only)

- Additional Maynard coloring sheets

RSVP to our Facebook Event for event updates!