press release: The City of Madison is gearing up for the 2017 Mayor’s Neighborhood Roundtable that will take place at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Saturday, October 7 from 8am to 12pm. Everyone is welcome to this free event. If you know about someone who wants to be more active in their neighborhood, meet community leaders, city officials and staff, and community organizations, or simply would like to get to know how the City of Madison or other organizations could better serve your community, please come and bring others to this event! There will be various workshops, networking opportunities and more. You will be able to register online very soon on our website www.cityofmadison.com/ neighborhoods or you could call us at (608)267-8649 or email us at neighborhoods@cityofmadison. com