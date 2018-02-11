press release: “Mazinger Z,” one of the original and most loved super robot mecha from the ‘70s, comes to 500+ movie cinemas nationwide for the first time on Sunday, February 11 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times, English-subtitled both dates) as Fathom Events and VIZ Media present, “Mazinger Z: INFINITY.” In addition to viewing the full-length anime feature, moviegoers will also receive an exclusive Mazinger Z event poster (while supplies last).