MC Spade One, Bat Mane, Dulcie, Ogre Dolls, Call Them Q, DJ Disordor Conducter

press release:

A night of music in remembrance of our friend Colin M. Demge who left us all too soon last November. We will all watch his film I Did Not Sleep for Three Years and partake in musical performances from some excellent artists representing the passion and technique Colin so easily exuded and inspired into all of us. Doors at 7 and we'll get going shortly after. Musical acts to include:

MC SPADE ONE (Milwakee)

Bat Mane (Madison)

Ogre Dolls (Madison)

Dulcie (Green Bay)

Call Them Q (Madison)

DJ Disordor Conducter (Door County)