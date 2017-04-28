MCBW Kickoff Party with Lakefront, Great Lakes and Revolution

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Join Lakefront, Great Lakes and Revolution as we take over the taps to celebrate the start of Madison Craft Beer Week. ALL DAY.

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-244-3535

