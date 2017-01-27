MCDS Jazz Showcase

press release: The 2017 Jazz Showcase presents: "The Singers Concert." The night will feature professional singers and a jazz band paying tribute to unforgettable voices of the Twentieth Century. Join us on January, 27 at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $5.00 at the door. The Showcase is truly a unique event, in part, due to the important balance between entertainment and education. Contact Jon Schipper at jschipper@madisoncountryday.org with questions.