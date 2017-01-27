MCDS Jazz Showcase

Google Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Rd., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: The 2017 Jazz Showcase presents: "The Singers Concert." The night will feature professional singers and a jazz band paying tribute to unforgettable voices of the Twentieth Century. Join us on January, 27 at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $5.00 at the door. The Showcase is truly a unique event, in part, due to the important balance between entertainment and education. Contact Jon Schipper at jschipper@madisoncountryday.org with questions.

Info

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Rd., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-850-6000

Google Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - MCDS Jazz Showcase - 2017-01-27 18:30:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer