McFarland Family Festival

Friday 5-8 pm (carnival 5-11 pm)

  • Maddie Jensen - Singer (5-7 PM)
  • IMMS Middle School Night – Bingo, Bounce Houses, & Ice Cream Sundae Bar (7:30-9:30 PM)

Saturday 9:30 am-9:30 pm (carnival 11 am-11 pm)

Sunday 11 am-4 pm

  • Parade - noon
  • Kids Zone - Kids play area (1-4 PM)
  • Prairie Bayou Cajun Band - Musicians (1:30 PM)
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-843-1740
