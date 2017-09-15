McFarland Family Festival
Friday 5-8 pm (carnival 5-11 pm)
- Maddie Jensen - Singer (5-7 PM)
- IMMS Middle School Night – Bingo, Bounce Houses, & Ice Cream Sundae Bar (7:30-9:30 PM)
Saturday 9:30 am-9:30 pm (carnival 11 am-11 pm)
- Car Show 'n Shine (9-3 PM)
- Kids Zone - Kids play area (9-5 PM)
- John Duggelby - Children's Entertainer (9 AM)
- Bob Kann - Children’s entertainer (10 AM)
- David Landau - Children’s entertainer (11 AM)
- Wayne the Wizard - Magic Show & Balloon Animals (Noon)
- Tracy Jane Comer with Alan Maslowski 1:15 pm
- McFarland High School Dance Team (1:30 PM)
- Almost in Time Dixieland Jazz Band (5 PM)
- MHS High School Night – Karaoke & Ice Cream Sundae Bar (7:30-10:30 PM)
Sunday 11 am-4 pm
- Parade - noon
- Kids Zone - Kids play area (1-4 PM)
- Prairie Bayou Cajun Band - Musicians (1:30 PM)
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family