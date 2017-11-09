MeToo Madison: Voices in the Crowd

press release: When allegations of sexual assault between a member and former member of the band Crystal Castles came out last week, the Majestic in Madison was one of many venues in the US to cancel their upcoming show. Coming on the heels, as it did, of the groundswell #MeToo movement where women are speaking out about sexual assault and harassment they have faced in their lives, the Majestic has taken this opening in their schedule as a way to take this movement “beyond the hashtag” in the form of an event: #MeToo – Voices in the Crowd.

#MeToo – Voices in the Crowd will showcase a number of stories and pieces from local Madisonians as a way to continue to bring the overwhelming magnitude of sexual assault to light. Through this event, the hope is to unite those with shared experiences and continue to drive awareness and discussion of sexual assault, well after the hashtag stops trending.

Beyond spoken stories from Madisonians (from poetry to storytelling to music), there will be live music from Wendy Schneider, and DJs will spin before and after - DJ Boyfrrriend & Sarah Akawa. Additionally, there will be a demonstration from the Rape Crisis Center’s Chimera® program – self defense designed for women. The community showcase will be hosted by Cooper Talbo, host of Her Infinite Variety on WORT 89.9fm in Madison.

If interested in sharing a personal story, playing a song, reading a passage etc at this event, please enter via the form: https://goo.gl/forms/cOzRbF3NcqXdBcZ03 - entries close November 2nd at midnight.

Tickets $5, all proceeds to benefit the RCC

Serving Dane County and the surrounding area since 1973, the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) provides services to the survivors (and their family and friends) of all forms of sexual violence, including recent sexual assault, past sexual assault, incest (past or present), sexual harassment, and sexual exploitation.

These services are provided free of charge and include crisis intervention and support (24 hour Helpline and on-call Advocate/Counselors), short-term counseling, support groups, medical/legal advocacy and accompaniment, community education, and Chimera Self-Defense. RCC serves women, children, and men.