Meadowood Neighborhood Center Open House

Meadowood Neighborhood Center 5740 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding an Open House at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, 5734 Raymond Road on Wednesday, August 30, 4:30-7:30 pm. The Open House will showcase MSCR activities, and is sponsored by MSCR,  The National Foundation for Women Legislators, The Home Depot Foundation, Madison Public Library and a Common Wealth Development - Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Grant.

All activities are free and include a bouncy house, school supply give away for children grades K-3, prizes, light snacks and more.  All ages are invited to attend.

Event schedule is a follows:

4:30-5:30 pm      Social Hour and Games

5:30-6:00 pm      Youth Talent Showcase

6:00-7:00 pm      Family and Community Activities

7:00-7:30 pm      Wrap Up and Raffle

608-467-8360
