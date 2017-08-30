Meadowood Neighborhood Center Open House

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding an Open House at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, 5734 Raymond Road on Wednesday, August 30, 4:30-7:30 pm. The Open House will showcase MSCR activities, and is sponsored by MSCR, The National Foundation for Women Legislators, The Home Depot Foundation, Madison Public Library and a Common Wealth Development - Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Grant.

All activities are free and include a bouncy house, school supply give away for children grades K-3, prizes, light snacks and more. All ages are invited to attend.

Event schedule is a follows:

4:30-5:30 pm Social Hour and Games

5:30-6:00 pm Youth Talent Showcase

6:00-7:00 pm Family and Community Activities

7:00-7:30 pm Wrap Up and Raffle