Medals on Main Street: Or Where's Ole?

press release: In early 2016 the writers of the annual Syttende Mai show were (so they claim) kidnapped and held for ransom. With no ransom forthcoming (nobody noticed they were gone), they were released, but not in time to produce their usual farce for Stoughton's May celebration. We are happy to report that the writers are back, safe and relatively sound, and have come up with a new show for 2017.

In it, we are told, Ole has been implicated in a burglary at a certain Stoughton institution, and it's up to Lena and Nephew Odvar to get to the bottom of things. Meanwhile, they have to find creative ways to repay the money the mayor is demanding. Please join us in welcoming our usual actors back to the stage for this misadventure in mistakes, misapprehensions, misunderstandings and a missing Ole.