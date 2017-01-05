press release: Care Wisconsin is offering a new Medicare Advantage plan for those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The Medicare Advantage plan is available to those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The Care Wisconsin Medicare Dual Advantage plan solves one challenge individuals with Medicaid sometimes face when shopping for Medicare Advantage plans. Unlike other plans, which may require monthly premiums, the Care Wisconsin Medicare Dual Advantage plan has no monthly premium and no plan deductible. It also includes Part D Prescription Drug coverage.

Because it is a special needs program (SNP), eligible individuals may apply at any time, not just during open enrollment which is the time at the end of the year when most Medicare beneficiaries are only allowed to make changes to coverage.

For complete plan details, a list of covered drugs, and providers, interested individuals may visit www.carewisc.org/medicare- dual-advantage or call 1-800-963-0035 (TTY WI Relay 711)