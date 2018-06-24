press release:

Please join us in the beautiful surroundings of Monona Terrace for a day-long meditation retreat guided by Sarah Moore M.D. and Ali Brooks, LCSW. The focus will be self-care and restoration. Give yourself this gift and take the time to slow down, be present, and practice self-compassion. The day will be a mix of guided meditation, deep relaxation, and gentle movement. The retreat is open to everyone and will be beneficial for those meditating for the first time as well as someone who has been practicing for years.

Sarah Moore is a mind-body practitioner and therapist. Her personal meditation practice has brought her much peace, joy, and stability. She has been practicing meditation for 20 years and teaching for the past 11 years. Sarah is very excited to guide you through a day of self-care and healing!”

Ali Brooks is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, artist and community educator. Her psychotherapy practice centers around mind-body awareness as a pathway to self-compassion, inner peace, and transformation. Sharing the gifts of meditation with others brings her tremendous joy!

What to bring:

• Wear comfortable clothing and dress in layers (sweater or shawl)

• Something to lie on (e.g. yoga mat, camping bedroll, blanket)

• Something to cover yourself with (e.g. blanket or beach towel)

• Something to place under your head & knees (e.g. towel, spiral pillow, blanket)

• Water bottle

• Eye pillow or something to use to cover your eyes

• Meditation cushion or bench if you prefer that to a chair (Chairs will be provided)

Lunch will include a choice of Ranch Chicken Wrap (herb flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, carrot shreds, alfalfa sprouts and ranch schmear) or Vegetarian Wrap (substitute grilled chicken with fresh avocado). Served with fresh vegetable crudité with tzatziki sauce, fresh pita and pita chips, hummus, herbed feta dip, and Mediterranean olive blend. Along with choice of (3) infused waters, petite fresh fruit kabobs, and granola bars.