Meet and Make

press release: Smere Tactics has a collection of work up at the newly opened 4 Sisters Tapas Restaurant in Verona. It is such an inspiring space in lieu of a traditional reception wouldn't it be great to meet, mingle AND create in the same space together. Bring a project you're working on or supplies and prompts will be on hand to get your creativity flowing. We'll have the back area to ourselves. Let's enjoy art, create, eat, drink and make merry together!