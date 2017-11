press release: Come meet Susan Crawford, a candidate for Dane County Circuit Court judge. Learn about Susan's legal prosecution experience with Wisconsin Department of Justice, her cases in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the brief she co-authored for the US Supreme Court case regarding the unfair Wisconsin gerrymandering.

November 30, 5-7pm,The Rigby, 119 E. Main St, Madison

Free entrance with complimentary hors d’oeuvres.