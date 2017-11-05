press release: The largest gathering of master cheesemakers and Wisconsin artisan cheesemakers in one room descends upon Madison Nov. 5 inside the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater, as 30 of the best Wisconsin cheesemakers gather to sample 150 artisan cheeses at Wisconsin Cheese Camp’s Meet the Cheesemaker Gala.

Master Cheesemakers Sid Cook, Carr Valley Cheese; Mike Matucheski, Sartori; Jon Metzig, Union Star Cheese; Chris Roelli, Roelli Cheese Haus; Joe Widmer, Widmer Cheese Cellars; Bob Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese; and Bruce Workman, Edelweiss Creamery, will join the ranks of dozens of other rock star cheesemakers ready to shake hands, talk shop and sample their cheeses at the event. For a complete listing of all cheesemakers participating, visit http://www.wisconsincheeseoriginals.com/wisconsin-cheese-camp/.

Meet the Cheesemaker is hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Originals, as part of a two-day Madison cheese festival that includes cheese factory bus tours, a Wisconsin Cheddar dinner and international Taste of Place cheese seminar. Cheese enthusiasts from across the nation are expected to attend.

Tickets to Meet the Cheesemaker, which runs from Noon to 4 p.m., are available only in advance for $50 at www.cheesetickets.com. Attendees will enjoy 150 samples of cheese, complimentary appetizers and an open bar featuring craft beers, wines and soda. The event requires cheesemakers, dairy farmers or company owners to attend, so attendees may talk shop with the actual person who makes their favorite cheese. Only 400 tickets will be sold. No tickets will be available at the door.

Wisconsin Cheese Originals thanks Carr Valley Cheese for sponsoring the weekend festival. In addition, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is giving away insulated lunch bags with the Wisconsin Cheese logo to all attendees, and VIP attendees will receive bags filled with cheeses from Carr Valley. VIP tickets are $75 and allow attendees to enter Meet the Cheesemaker one hour early.