Meet the Musician
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Kids love music, but even more, they love musical instruments! Add hands-on fun and you’ve got a hit. Professional musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra bring the instruments, you bring the kids!
Each session we’ll meet a new musician with a new instrument, during this gentle, personal introduction to classical music and musical instruments.
From 11:30 am-noon: Instrument Petting Zoo!
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family