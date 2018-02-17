Meet the Musician

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Kids love music, but even more, they love musical instruments! Add hands-on fun and you’ve got a hit. Professional musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra bring the instruments, you bring the kids!

Each session we’ll meet a new musician with a new instrument, during this gentle, personal introduction to classical music and musical instruments.

From 11:30 am-noon: Instrument Petting Zoo!

