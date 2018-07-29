press release: Isthmus Brass Quintet: Meet the Musicians, Picnic in the Park

Sunday, July 29, 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Alumni Park, 724 Langdon Street

Cost: Free (picnic dinners available for purchase)

(In partnership with Wisconsin Union Theater’s “Summer Serenades” on the Memorial Union Terrace)

Summer Serenades is the Wisconsin Union Theater’s free Sunday classical music concert series on the Memorial Union Terrace. Join us in Alumni Park next to the Terrace for a pre-concert meet and greet with Madison’s Isthmus Brass Quintet & Percussion and stay for a picnic during the show! Bring your family to meet the musicians and see their instruments (4–4:30 p.m.). Then spread your blanket on the park’s Lakefront Green to enjoy a lively concert at 5 p.m. full of jazz and popular classics. Pre-order a picnic dinner from Memorial Union Catering or purchase day-of take-out at the Union’s restaurants. (No carry-in food or chairs in the park.)