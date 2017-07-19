Meet Your New Pinney Library Designers

Join Pinney Library staff and library leadership for an informal Meet & Greet on Wednesday, July 19, 5-6pm at the Pinney Library on 204 Cottage Grove Road. This is an opportunity to meet the designers and architects as Madison Public Library launches the design process of the new Pinney Library.

This informal session will offer those interested the chance to discuss library design trends with the design team, as well as share hopes and priorities for future Pinney Library service and design.

Formal opportunities for the community to provide input and feedback in the design process will occur in late summer or fall of 2017.