RSVP for Meeting The Needs Of Veterans Involved In the Criminal Justice System

press release: Did you know that unemployment among Wisconsin veterans involved in the criminal justice system is estimated at 23-28 percent, compared to the general unemployment rate of 4 percent? Did you know that this population has a higher prevalence of mental health disorders than other individuals involved in the criminal justice system?

What is being done to help this at-risk population? What can we all do to help?

There are exciting interventions that have been developed to meet the unique needs of these vets. Community partnerships are forming to help vets, including Veteran Treatment Courts. Yet more work needs to be done.

Learn more about current efforts aimed at helping our veterans post incarceration at the next “Veteran’s Information Series,” sponsored by Journey Mental Health Center and the Madison VA Hospital. There will be time for Q-&-A, so let’s talk.