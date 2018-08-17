Meg Aspinwall, Matt Brennan, Lindsey Giese, Bobby Goderich, Kristine Bengtson

press release: Matt Brennan: A 2005 graduate from Sauk Prairie, Matt’s studies continued at Drake University in Des Moines, IA with a focus on Music Education and Vocal Performance. After finishing his degree in Iowa, Matt returned to Wisconsin to become the Choral Music Director at Sauk Prairie Middle School and then the Director of Choirs at the Sauk Prairie High School.

Meg Aspinwall: Originally from Madison, Meg Aspinwall studied vocal performance at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. After graduating, she moved to NYC where she studied Musical Theatre at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Since returning home, Meg has helped direct shows for St. Ambrose Academy (Beauty and the Beast & Annie), Sauk Prairie High School (Beauty and the Beast, Curtains, Cinderella, 9 to 5, and All Shook Up), VACT (The Hunchback of Notre Dame). Meg often performs alongside Matt Brennan and has been seen as Rona Lisa Peretti in Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and the Baker’s Wife in SPTG’s recent production of Into the Woods.

Lindsey Giese: Many of you know Lindsey as the Executive Director of River Arts Inc, but prior to this role, she was the lead singer for Holland America and Celebrity Cruises. She holds 2 Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Theatre and Arts Administration and currently tours the Midwest with The Dang-Its in a review show entitled “Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks.”

Robert A. Goderich: A veteran of the Madison acting community you may recognize Robert from some of the companies he has worked for: CCT, CTM, Madison Opera, Four Seasons Theatre, MTM, MPT, Skylight Music Theatre, just to name a few. Previous roles include: Pirelli in Sweeney Todd with Madison Opera/San Francisco Opera and Skylight Music Theatre, Featured Ensemble in Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical with CCT, First Priest/First Armored Man in The Magic Flute, Spalanzani in The Tales of Hoffmann with Madison Opera; Sir Bedevere in Spamalot, Nicely Nicely Johnson in Guys N Dolls, Bellamy in The Fantasticks, The Waiter in She Loves Me, Migaldi in Evita, John Miss Saigon, Grantier/Bambatabois in Les Miserables with Four Seasons Theatre; Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO and Bela Zangler in Crazy For You both with MPT, and/or Albin/Zaza in La Cage with MTM.

They will be accompanied by the lovely Dr. Kristine Bengtson. Kristine is an active recitalist, collaborative artist and teacher based in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a nationally certified member of the Music Teachers’ National Association and holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music. There is no advance ticket sale, only a $10 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.