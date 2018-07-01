Meghan Rose & Kelly Maxwell

press release: A Madison-original musical got accepted into the New York Musicals Festival and the writers are performing a special concert to help raise money for production costs.

Sponsored by Karben4's Fantasy Factory IPA and NessAlla Kombucha. Free mixers of Fantasy Factory and NessAlla Kombucha until we run out for anyone who donates!

The show is all ages, doors open at 6:30pm. No advance ticket sales, just $10 suggested donation at the door

Kelly Maxwell and Meghan Rose have been writing and singing together since 2008 when they started Madison band Little Red Wolf. Since then they have collaborated in numerous theatrical and musical projects including smash hit Xanadu at The Bartell Theater and Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gold Dust Women, and their most intense collaboration to date: Held - an original musical theater piece. Held was recently accepted into the New York Musicals Festival and we are holding this fundraiser to help make it happen.

This show will be a collection of some of Kel and Meg's favorite songs, both popular and musical theater. You can expect some Heart, Bonnie Tyler, movie duets, Loretta Lynn, The Bangles, Disney, Wicked, Frozen, Les Mis, and more juicy treats for two voices. There is sure to be the epitome of friendship vibes all night, including copious amounts of silliness. We are committed to making your heart feel the special alive way through beautiful music, good songs, and our love of singing and laughing with each other.

ABOUT HELD

In 2015, Broom Street premiered an original musical called Held: A Musical Fantasy written by Kelly Maxwell (book & lyrics) and Meghan Rose (music). Kelly directed our amazing actors, musicians, and crew for a production that broke a Broom Street Theater record for most attended 4-week run show.

In 2016, Meghan moved to New York City and the show was accepted into the NY Fringe Festival. The show evolved with a NY-based cast and new director. The production received great reviews that made us feel even more validated that we made something special.

This summer 2018, the show was accepted into the New York Musicals Festival (NYMF) as a staged reading! The festival is a great opportunity to get the show seen by producers and theater publishers who can help the show get produced in other venues both in New York City and across the country. The reading series productions are paired with a Dramaturg to help the writers improve the piece and make it the absolute best it can be, to help get it to the point where the show could potentially get published and produced in many other theaters across the country. The performances are July 12-18 in New York City.

Since there are costs associated with production and participation in the festival, such as a participant's fee for use of the festival theater space, the dramaturg, and marketing, stipends for the actors, director, and musicians, and rehearsal space, Kelly and Meghan are performing a special show to raise money for Held.

Come enjoy a show of good music, good vibes, and to support a Madison original piece of theater grow as part of this awesome festival.