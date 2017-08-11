press release: Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre (Krass) presents Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Emily Morrison Weeks. Eight performances including reduced-price nights and three matinees, August 11-19. Talkbacks after some shows. Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703

Melancholy Play is a comedy about a serious subject, clinical Depression. Amid her melancholy, Tilly seeks love and every stranger she meets falls in love with her. One day, inexplicably, Tilly becomes happy, and wreaks havoc on the lives of her paramours.

Tickets: $20 bartelltheatre.org or 608-661-9696

Cast: Suzan Kurry, Shirley Nwangwa, Tracy Smith,Tia Tanzer, Francisco Torres, Joshua Woolfolk

Performances Bartell Theatre, Evjue Stage

Friday: August 11, 8pm; Saturday: August 12, 2pm; Sunday: August 13, 4pm (with Talkback)

Wednesday, August 16, 8pm (with Talkback) $10; Thursday August 17, 8pm (with Talkback) $15; Friday, August 18, 8pm (with Talkback); Saturday, August 19, 4pm & 8pm