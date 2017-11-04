press release: Follow author Melanie Radzicki McManus along on her thrilling, trying, and triumphant 1,100-mile thru hike of the Ice Age Trail. With prose that is alternately harrowing and humorous, McManus takes her own "into-the-wild" Ice Age experience through Wisconsin's forests, prairies, wetlands, farms, and far-flung small towns and through her encounters with wildlife, injured feet, an elusive fellow hiker known as Papa Bear and the history of the still-developing national scenic trail itself.