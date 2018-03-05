Melanie Radzicki McManus

press release: Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail runs right through Verona. Discover what it’s like to hike the trail from author and hiker Melanie Radzickie McManus on Monday, March 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library. Radzickie McManus, author of Thousand Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail, hiked 1,100 miles in 36 days. In this presentation, she will take you on an “into-the-wild” Ice Age experience through Wisconsin’s forests, prairies, wetlands, farms, and towns. Books will be available for sale and signing. Presented in partnership with Reading Group Choices and 702WI.