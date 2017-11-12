press release: The Midwest Melharmony Festival is an annual event held in the Madison area and is a confluence of Indian classical and western classical music. This year Maestro Chitravina N Ravikiran (who plays the Indian classical string instrument - Chitra Veena) is collaborating with the Middleton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kyle Knox on Sunday, 12 November 2017 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center at 6.30 pm. It premiers "Climatrix" a composition that highlights the need for combating climate change.

Prior to the concert, dance performance will take place starting at 4 pm. Performers include: Naad Foundation, Bharatanjali, Natyarpana, Nrithya Sangeeth, NAME & NAMHO, Kalaanjali, Kala Vandanam

75% of the proceeds will benefit the Mahila Microgrids Partnership, a UW Madison led effort to bering solar-powered energy to communities worldwide. Tickets are available on sale at melharmonyfestival2017. brownpapertickets.com.