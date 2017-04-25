press release: Sonderegger Room 108; 2-3:30pm

Join us to learn directly from two Honduran activists honoring the life of Berta Cáceres. Afro-indigenous autonomous feminist, poet, and writer Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara, who voices resistance through song and writing, will talk about stories from Melissa's book *13 Colors of Honduran Resistance * about women resisting brutal repression and finding unyielding hope.

The post performance dialogue will examine parallels between current struggles in Honduras and the US.

Books will be available for purchase after the performance.