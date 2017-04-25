Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara

Google Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00

Edgewood College-Sonderegger Science Center 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Sonderegger Room 108; 2-3:30pm

Join us to learn directly from two Honduran activists honoring the life of Berta Cáceres. Afro-indigenous autonomous feminist, poet, and writer Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara, who voices resistance through song and writing, will talk about stories from Melissa's book *13 Colors of Honduran Resistance * about women resisting brutal repression and finding unyielding hope.

The post performance dialogue will examine parallels between current struggles in Honduras and the US.

Books will be available for purchase after the performance.

Info

Edgewood College-Sonderegger Science Center 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Books

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Melissa Cardoza and Karla Lara - 2017-04-25 14:00:00