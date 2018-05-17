Memoirs of a Freelance Magazine Photographer

press release: A freelance photographer, Brynn Bruijn began her career as an underwater photographer in Saudi Arabia. She then lived in Europe for twenty-five years and was a regular contributor to numerous European and American magazines. magazines including: Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Travel & Leisure, Food & Wine, Professional Photography Magazine, The Netherlands, Signature, KLM Airlines in-flight Magazine,

Aramco World, National Geographic and Florida Design Magazine. Her interior work has been featured in several books: The Royal Progress of William & Mary for the BBC and Dutch Government as well as Cuba, Five Hundred Years of Images, sponsored by the Bacardi Family. Several of her interiors may be seen in the book, Fine Interiors of Naples, Florida. Her first two books were The Red Sea Coral Reefs and Uzbekistan.

Brynn has finally settled down in Mount Horeb and she will be coming to PhotoMidwest to share her experiences and her photographs. Join her for an educational and entertaining evening.