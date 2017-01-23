Memoirs Salon

Monthly on 1st Monday, 6:00 PM - 7:45 PM

"First Monday, First Person!" We will share and critique writing in the first person with like-minded people. We meet at 6pm, and enjoy light refreshments and stories until library staff chases us out at 7:45pm. Sign up upon arrival to read on a first-come, first-served basis, and receive group feedback. Listeners welcome as well as readers. Event is free and open. Join us on the first Monday of every month.