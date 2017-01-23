Memoirs Salon

Monthly on 1st Monday, 6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
"First Monday, First Person!" We will share and critique writing in the first person with like-minded people. We meet at 6pm, and enjoy light refreshments and stories until library staff chases us out at 7:45pm. Sign up upon arrival to read on a first-come, first-served basis, and receive group feedback. Listeners welcome as well as readers. Event is free and open. Join us on the first Monday of every month.
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map