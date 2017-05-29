Memorial Day Walk to Remember

press release: The Compassionate Friends (TCF) Madison Area Chapter will have its annual “Walk to Remember” on May 29, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 with the cost for the walk - $20.00 or $25.00 for the walk and a T-shirt. The walk is a moderate (some hills, mostly paved paths and sidewalk) 2-mile route, beginning and ending at the Vilas Park Shelter. Please try to get there at 8:30.

TCF is a national grief support organization offering friendship, understanding, and hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.

Following the walk, our Memorial Day Dedication Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Vilas Park Shelter. Since 1994 TCF Madison Area Chapter has placed a tree and five (5) benches around the Vilas Park children’s playground and engraved the names of more than 1,000 of our children. The service consists of poems, guest speaker, guest musicians, and the reading of new names added to the plaque which is displayed on benches by the children’s playground. As space is limited in the shelter, please bring some lawn chairs for seating. A potluck lunch will follow. Sandwiches, beverages, plates and silverware will be provided. Please bring a dish to share.

We hope you can make it for both events as the schedule is set up to allow for both; but feel free to just come for the event of your choice.

If you have experienced the death of a child, no matter the age, no matter the cause; please come join us and bring your family to the memorial service and/or walk, to remember our children and honor their lives. Please call Barb at 608-838-8654 or Donna at 608-222-0072 with any questions.