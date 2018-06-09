Memories and the Art of Storytelling
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Everyone has a story to tell. Join illustrator Rachal Duggan as she facilitates a memory brainstorming workshop. During the session, participants will work on putting their stories on paper. Bring your own supplies or borrow pens and paper from the library. For adults and teens.
The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.
